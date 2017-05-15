Rangers close out homestand against some familiar Phillies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Pause 1:42 Carlos Gomez and Delino DeShields discuss another comeback win 1:20 Elvis Andrus explains the Rangers turnaround 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:28 Austin Smotherman to make PGA Tour debut at Byron Nelson 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 1:14 14-year-old to become TCU's youngest graduate 0:43 TCU bestows diplomas on more than 2000 students 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 0:42 Deion Sanders on why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deserves to be Hall of Famer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said walks by Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo were huge in setting up the four-run rally in the seventh (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com