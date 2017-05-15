Rangers close out homestand against some familiar Phillies

The Rangers conclude their eight-game homestand with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, beginning Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.
Yu Darvish starts the opener against former Rangers’ prospect Jerad Eickoff. Eickoff was traded along with four other minor leaguers and Matt Harrison for Cole Hamels and Jake Diekman at the trade deadline in 2015. Thompson was called up earlier this month and is in the Phillies’ bullpen.
Another former Rangers prospect Odubel Herrera is the Phillies starting center fielder. He was snagged from the Rangers in the December 2014 Rule 5 draft.
The Phillies are still in rebuilding mode and come in losers of four of their past five games. They’ve lost 16 games by two or fewer runs so
The series details
Tuesday: RHP Yu Darvish (3-2, 2.96) vs. RHP Jerad Eickoff (0-3, 4.76), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Wednesday: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-3, 2.43) vs. RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.81), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Thursday: LHP Martin Perez (1-5, 3.89) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (0-2, 6.14), 1:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
