Here’s the very late, sweet smell of success addition of the Rangers Reaction:
1. Admit it — You didn’t think the Rangers had it in them, did you? You were convinced they would be sellers at the trade deadline (still could be), that they would be 20 games behind the Astros in the A.L. West by the All-Star break (hey, the Astros might be the best team in the majors this year) and the 2017 season was just about to go down the tubes (let’s give it another month). Before you get too stoked about the Rangers’ six-game win streak (and you should be excited), remember, the Rangers haven’t exactly been beating the ’27 Yankees the past six nights. They’ve beaten two of the worst teams in the majors during the stretch and are 12-4 against the Royals, Padres and A’s, all last-place teams. But don’t blame the Rangers for that. They’re beating the teams in front of them and have come a game within .500.
2. Finally some relief — A big reason for the Rangers turnaround has been a steadier bullpen. During the streak, the relief staff has combined to allow three earned runs on 15 hits in 15 2/3 innings. They’ve only walked two in the stretch while striking out nine.
Bullish bullpen
How the Rangers’ relievers have fared during the six-game win streak:
Date
IP
ER
H
BB/SO
May 14
4
0
4
0/0
May 13
3
2
4
0/4
May 12
3
1
2
1/3
May 11
2.2
0
2
0/0
May 10
3
0
3
1/2
3. Getting defensive — Jeff Banister would not concede a few weeks ago that his team was poor defensively. A rash of errors, including some costly ones, were becoming a problem and the question was getting brought up on a regular basis. Since making two errors in Seattle on May 6, the Rangers have played errorless baseball. The haven’t made an error in eight consecutive games and they’ve turned in some stellar defense with multiple highlight-reel plays from Elvis Andrus, Joey Gallo and Carlos Gomez. Some of the credit goes to the pitching staff, Banister said, for working quicker, allowing fewer walks and keeping their defense engaged.
“When pitchers are very methodical, throwing balls and you’re out on the field for 20-plus pitch innings, your legs get heavy and you’re not as attentive,” he said. “When a pitcher works fast, defenses play better.”
