Rangers rally again in seventh heaven to sweep A’s

For the fourth consecutive game, the Texas Rangers rallied late to beat the Oakland A’s 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park. The Rangers swept the series and extended their season-high win streak to six games. Carlos Gomez led off the seventh with a single and the Rangers trailing 4-2. With two outs, Delino DeShields beat out a slow hopper to third for an RBI infield single. Gomez came around from second to make it 4-3. Elvis Andrus tied it with a run-scoring double to the left-center gap. He scored on Nomar Mazara’s single to right that gave the Rangers the lead.
How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin allowed three home runs, including two in the fifth inning, and left trailing 4-2 after a walk and single to start the sixth. Griffin allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks. Jeremy Jeffress replaced Griffin with two on and no outs in the sixth and induced 6-4-3 double play and a fly out to center to escape the mess. Carlos Gomez made a diving catch to record the inning-ending out. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless eighth. He recorded two outs before allowing two singles. Andrus made a nice stop on a slow roller up the middle to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead. Matt Bush pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save and second in consecutive days.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers started the first inning with consecutive singles from DeShields, Andrus and Mazara. DeShields’ scored on Mazara’s single to right and Andrus scored on Jonathan Lucroy’s 6-4-3 double play to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. A’s starter Kendall Graveman, who held Texas to one run on two hits April 8, regrouped and pitched five scoreless innings until the seventh. After the three-run rally in the seventh, Pete Kozma check-swung a single into right field to score Rougned Odor, who led off with a walk, to make it 6-4.
Notables: Gomez left the game after pulling up with a strained right hamstring while scoring from second base in the seventh ... 35,157 was Sunday’s paid attendance.
