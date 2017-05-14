Rangers reaction recommends streaking to heal your baseball woes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Elvis Andrus says Rangers still haven't hit stride after fifth straight win Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 4:09 Taste testing new concession items at Globe Life Park 2:05 Rangers Jeff Banister credits good at-bats for setting up rally 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 3:08 Dak Prescott: "Every day is Mothers' Day" 2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11 2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders 1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said walks by Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo were huge in setting up the four-run rally in the seventh (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com