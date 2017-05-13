Adrian Beltre fielding grounders, taking BP a positive development

Adrian Beltre took batting practice again before Saturday’s game and fielded grounders at third base.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said it was a positive step in Beltre’s continued recovery from right calf tightness that has kept him on the disabled list this season. The Rangers hope he’s healthy enough to return in a couple of weeks.
“It was as good as he’s felt through this process,” Banister said. “Good to see, good to hear.”
Beltre moved laterally while taking grounders, which is a good sign. He’s still not running the bases, however, since he had a setback more than three weeks ago. Beltre strained a different muscle in his right calf just as it was looking like the original strain was improving. He’s not running yet but he’s working out on the treadmill and slowly increasing the resistance
“I know it’s more than what he started with, I know it’s been increased,” Banister said. “but he’s not putting full weight on his calf yet.”
