Rip and repeat: Gallo’s walk-off homer lifts Rangers in ninth

For the second consecutive night, the Rangers rallied for four runs in the ninth, including a game-winning walk-off homer, this time by Joey Gallo, to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 Friday at Globe Life Park. The Rangers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth and tied it when Pete Kozma scored on a sacrifice fly Mike Napoli. Kozma was running for Jonathan Lucroy, who led off with a single. Rougned Odor singled and Carlos Gomez doubled to give the Rangers two runners in scoring position with one out. Gallo worked the count full before ripping a 404-foot homer off the right-field foul pole.
It’s the fourth time the Rangers have won consecutive walk-off games on game-ending homers.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the A’s to one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. The only blemish was a solo homer by Matt Joyce in the fifth.
Alec Claudio started the seventh and had one on with one out when Jeremy Jeffress came in to face pinch-hitter Mark Canha. Canha ripped a double to the left-field corner to score the go-ahead run and give the A’s a 2-1 lead. The run was charged to Claudio. Keone Kela pitched two scoreless innings to close it out. Gomez doubled twice for the second time this season.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers tied it with a run in the fifth. Carlos Gomez led off with a double and moved to third on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. He scored on Delino DeShields’ sacrifice suicide bunt
Notables: Rougned Odor walked twice in a game for the third time in his career and the first time since Sept. 1, 2014 ... The Rangers matched their longest win streak of the season at four games ... it was Gallo’s first-career walk-off hit in the majors.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Oakland
000
010
100
—
2
7
2
Texas
000
010
004
—
5
8
0
Oakland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
R.Davis cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.209
Healy dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.242
Alonso 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.294
K.Davis lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.226
Lowrie 2b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.290
Vogt c
2
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Phegley ph-c
2
0
0
0
0
1
.194
Plouffe 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.229
Joyce rf
2
1
1
1
0
0
.188
Canha ph-rf
1
0
1
1
0
0
.200
Rosales ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.256
Totals 32
2
7
2
2
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
3
0
0
0
1
1
.252
Rua pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
.164
Andrus ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.270
Mazara rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.234
Lucroy c
4
0
2
0
0
0
.263
Kozma pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Odor 2b
2
1
1
0
2
0
.207
Napoli 1b
3
0
0
1
0
2
.168
Gomez cf
4
2
2
0
0
0
.230
Gallo 3b
3
1
1
3
1
0
.203
DeShields lf
2
0
1
1
0
0
.225
Totals 29
5
8
5
4
3
One out when winning run scored. E—Hahn (2), Vogt (4). LOB—Oakland 5, Texas 5. 2B—Lowrie (9), Canha (2), Gomez 2 (10). HR—Joyce (3), off Cashner; Gallo (12), off Casilla. RBIs—Joyce (11), Canha (1), Napoli (18), Gallo 3 (27), DeShields (6). SB—Odor (2). CS—R.Davis (3), Healy (1). SF—Napoli. S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 4 (R.Davis, Healy, Vogt 2); Texas 2 (Andrus, Lucroy). RISP—Oakland 0 for 4; Texas 1 for 5. DP—Oakland 3.
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hahn
7
4
1
1
3
3
83
2.74
Dull, H, 7
1
0
0
0
1
0
14
4.50
Casilla, L, 1-2, BS, 2-8
1/3
4
4
4
0
0
18
5.02
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner
6
5
1
1
1
2
98
2.43
Claudio
1/3
1
1
1
0
0
7
2.60
Jeffress
2/3
1
0
0
0
1
18
4.70
Kela, W, 1-1
2
0
0
0
1
2
23
4.50
Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 1-1. WP—Hahn, Jeffress. T—2:58. A—35,625 (48,114).
