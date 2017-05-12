Texas Rangers

May 12, 2017 10:13 PM

Rip and repeat: Gallo’s walk-off homer lifts Rangers in ninth

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

For the second consecutive night, the Rangers rallied for four runs in the ninth, including a game-winning walk-off homer, this time by Joey Gallo, to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 Friday at Globe Life Park. The Rangers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth and tied it when Pete Kozma scored on a sacrifice fly Mike Napoli. Kozma was running for Jonathan Lucroy, who led off with a single. Rougned Odor singled and Carlos Gomez doubled to give the Rangers two runners in scoring position with one out. Gallo worked the count full before ripping a 404-foot homer off the right-field foul pole.

It’s the fourth time the Rangers have won consecutive walk-off games on game-ending homers.

Joey Gallo may try Chick-Fil-A tomorrow along with 35,000 Rangers fans

Joey Gallo won the game and 35,000 sandwiches at Chick-Fil-A for Rangers fans (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the A’s to one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. The only blemish was a solo homer by Matt Joyce in the fifth.

Alec Claudio started the seventh and had one on with one out when Jeremy Jeffress came in to face pinch-hitter Mark Canha. Canha ripped a double to the left-field corner to score the go-ahead run and give the A’s a 2-1 lead. The run was charged to Claudio. Keone Kela pitched two scoreless innings to close it out. Gomez doubled twice for the second time this season.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers tied it with a run in the fifth. Carlos Gomez led off with a double and moved to third on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. He scored on Delino DeShields’ sacrifice suicide bunt

Notables: Rougned Odor walked twice in a game for the third time in his career and the first time since Sept. 1, 2014 ... The Rangers matched their longest win streak of the season at four games ... it was Gallo’s first-career walk-off hit in the majors.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760

Oakland

000

010

100

2

7

2

Texas

000

010

004

5

8

0

Oakland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

R.Davis cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.209

Healy dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

.242

Alonso 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.294

K.Davis lf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.226

Lowrie 2b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.290

Vogt c

2

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Phegley ph-c

2

0

0

0

0

1

.194

Plouffe 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.229

Joyce rf

2

1

1

1

0

0

.188

Canha ph-rf

1

0

1

1

0

0

.200

Rosales ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.256

Totals 32

2

7

2

2

5

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

3

0

0

0

1

1

.252

Rua pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

.164

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.270

Mazara rf

4

0

1

0

0

0

.234

Lucroy c

4

0

2

0

0

0

.263

Kozma pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Odor 2b

2

1

1

0

2

0

.207

Napoli 1b

3

0

0

1

0

2

.168

Gomez cf

4

2

2

0

0

0

.230

Gallo 3b

3

1

1

3

1

0

.203

DeShields lf

2

0

1

1

0

0

.225

Totals 29

5

8

5

4

3

One out when winning run scored. E—Hahn (2), Vogt (4). LOB—Oakland 5, Texas 5. 2B—Lowrie (9), Canha (2), Gomez 2 (10). HR—Joyce (3), off Cashner; Gallo (12), off Casilla. RBIs—Joyce (11), Canha (1), Napoli (18), Gallo 3 (27), DeShields (6). SB—Odor (2). CS—R.Davis (3), Healy (1). SF—Napoli. S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 4 (R.Davis, Healy, Vogt 2); Texas 2 (Andrus, Lucroy). RISP—Oakland 0 for 4; Texas 1 for 5. DP—Oakland 3.

Oakland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hahn

7

4

1

1

3

3

83

2.74

Dull, H, 7

1

0

0

0

1

0

14

4.50

Casilla, L, 1-2, BS, 2-8

 1/3

4

4

4

0

0

18

5.02

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner

6

5

1

1

1

2

98

2.43

Claudio

 1/3

1

1

1

0

0

7

2.60

Jeffress

 2/3

1

0

0

0

1

18

4.70

Kela, W, 1-1

2

0

0

0

1

2

23

4.50

Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 1-1. WP—Hahn, Jeffress. T—2:58. A—35,625 (48,114).

