Rip and repeat: Gallo’s walk-off homer lifts Rangers in ninth

For the second consecutive night, the Rangers rallied for four runs in the ninth, including a game-winning walk-off homer, this time by Joey Gallo, to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 Friday at Globe Life Park. The Rangers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth and tied it when Pete Kozma scored on a sacrifice fly Mike Napoli. Kozma was running for Jonathan Lucroy, who led off with a single. Rougned Odor singled and Carlos Gomez doubled to give the Rangers two runners in scoring position with one out. Gallo worked the count full before ripping a 404-foot homer off the right-field foul pole.

It’s the fourth time the Rangers have won consecutive walk-off games on game-ending homers.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the A’s to one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. The only blemish was a solo homer by Matt Joyce in the fifth.

Alec Claudio started the seventh and had one on with one out when Jeremy Jeffress came in to face pinch-hitter Mark Canha. Canha ripped a double to the left-field corner to score the go-ahead run and give the A’s a 2-1 lead. The run was charged to Claudio. Keone Kela pitched two scoreless innings to close it out. Gomez doubled twice for the second time this season.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers tied it with a run in the fifth. Carlos Gomez led off with a double and moved to third on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. He scored on Delino DeShields’ sacrifice suicide bunt

Notables: Rougned Odor walked twice in a game for the third time in his career and the first time since Sept. 1, 2014 ... The Rangers matched their longest win streak of the season at four games ... it was Gallo’s first-career walk-off hit in the majors.

Oakland 000 010 100 — 2 7
Texas 000 010 004 — 5 8 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Healy dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Vogt c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Phegley ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Plouffe 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Joyce rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .188 Canha ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Rosales ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Totals 32 2 7 2 2 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Rua pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Lucroy c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Kozma pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Odor 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .207 Napoli 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .168 Gomez cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .230 Gallo 3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .203 DeShields lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .225 Totals 29 5 8 5 4 3

One out when winning run scored. E—Hahn (2), Vogt (4). LOB—Oakland 5, Texas 5. 2B—Lowrie (9), Canha (2), Gomez 2 (10). HR—Joyce (3), off Cashner; Gallo (12), off Casilla. RBIs—Joyce (11), Canha (1), Napoli (18), Gallo 3 (27), DeShields (6). SB—Odor (2). CS—R.Davis (3), Healy (1). SF—Napoli. S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 4 (R.Davis, Healy, Vogt 2); Texas 2 (Andrus, Lucroy). RISP—Oakland 0 for 4; Texas 1 for 5. DP—Oakland 3.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hahn 7 4 1 1 3 3 83 2.74 Dull, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.50 Casilla, L, 1-2, BS, 2-8 1/3 4 4 4 0 0 18 5.02

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner 6 5 1 1 1 2 98 2.43 Claudio 1/3 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.60 Jeffress 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.70 Kela, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.50