Rangers’ bullpen slowly trending upward of late

The Rangers bullpen is slowly re-earning some confidence. It’s probably too early to call it solved, but for the past week, at least, there has been less of a reason to duck for cover as soon the Rangers’ starter leaves the mound.
The bullpen had 6 2/3 scoreless innings entering Friday’s game and the relievers have lowered their collective ERA to 4.82 from 5.36. It’s still the fifth-highest in the American League but trending down.
6.2 Scoreless innings stretch for the Rangers’ bullpen entering Friday’s game.
“It’s just guys continuing to work and guys trying to hone their craft,” said Tony Barnette, who threw 1 2/3 perfect innings Thursday. “We’ve all had success in the past and we’ve all had failures and you try to learn from each and every one of them. Hopefully we’re getting back on track.”
It’s a fine line from bottom-line success to abject failure for a reliever. Barnette dismisses the notion that the relief struggles have been contagious.
“It’s a game of inches. Sometimes you’re one inch right where you need to be and other days you’re an inch off from where it’s successful for you,” he said. “I don’t get too much into the superstition of something being contagious or not. I just show up every single day and try to be the same person and work hard and win on the mound. To me, that’s all there is too it.”
