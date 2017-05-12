Texas Rangers

May 12, 2017 7:59 PM

Nick Martinez aims to get back in attack mode against A’s

By Stefan Stevenson



ARLINGTON

Right-hander Nick Martinez hopes to rebound from a couple of rough outings Saturday against the Athletics. After allowing a combined four earned runs in his first two starts (13 innings), he has allowed 10 runs in  11 1/3 in his past two outings.

“I just need to stick to my strengths,” said Martinez (0-2, 5.18 ERA). The game plan that we go over, if we stick to that it gives our team the best chance to win, attacking hitters, getting hitters engaged.”

Martinez wants to get back to the rhythm he showed in the first two starts when he combined to allow nine hits and one walk. He allowed nine hits and three walks in his third start.

“It’s contagious. Once one guy gets rolling, morale is high and it can keep on going,” he said. “I’m talking more with Cole [Hamels] and [Yu] Darvish, A.J. [Griffin] and [Andrew] Cashner, whether it be mechanical or sequence, situation and mindset, just really trying to pick their brains.”

