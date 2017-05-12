Martin Perez concerned with quality starts, not his won-loss record

Be honest, when you think of Martin Perez so far in 2017 your reaction is probably: meh.
Perez, perhaps the victim of overly ambitious expectations as a prospect, should garner more of your respect. In eight starts this season, he has four quality starts, including Thursday night’s two runs allowed in 6 1/3 innings. It’s the first time he’s gone more than six innings this year. He’s 1-5 but his ERA dropped to 3.89. If the trend continues, it bodes well for the Rangers’ rotation, especially while Cole Hamels is on the disabled list.
4 Quality starts in eight outings for Martin Perez in 2017.
Perez is learning to trust his fastball more, attacking hitters in the zone early and then expanding the strike zone when he’s ahead in the count.
“Attack in the middle and see what happens,” Perez said. “I don’t need to be perfect, I know how good I am. That’s what I tried [Thursday]. Let me see how good I am. Throw the fastball down the middle and see what happens.”
The won-loss record doesn’t concern Perez as long as the Rangers get the win.
“I just want to have a quality start. If we’re winning, it’s good. If we lose, we’ll come back tomorrow,” he said. The three-game win streak, he said, was necessary, not only for the obvious reasons (the standings), but for the positive vibes it creates in the clubhouse.
“Yeah, we need that. We need to win, we have to enjoy the game. Everybody was trying to do too much because we weren’t winning. We’re getting our confidence back and going out there and enjoy it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments