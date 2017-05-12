Rangers look to keep righting ship this weekend against Athletics

The Rangers open a three-game series Friday night with the Oakland Athletics, who are coming off consecutive series wins against the Tigers and Angels. The Rangers are 3-3 so far against the A’s, who won the last two games in Oakland two weeks ago. The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping four games against the Royals April 20-23.
The Rangers are 8-14 against American League West opponents, including 3-3 against the Oakland Athletics.
The offense, while not exploding, has shown mild improvement, specifically Mike Napoli and Jonathan Lucroy. Napolo homered twice on Thursday and Lucroy singled three times. Both are significant steps in the right direction if the offense is ever going to start scoring more consistently. The Rangers (16-20) are in the last place in the American League West and 8-14 against division opponents.
“Building momentum is a huge thing and obviously we have a division series here and have a chance to make up some ground so hopefully we can flip this over to tomorrow and keep it going,” said Lucroy, who improved his batting average 23 points to .253 on Thursday when he hit cleanup for the first time with the Rangers. He’s hitting .435 over the past seven games.
The Rangers get a day off Monday before concluding the homestand with a three-game set against the Phillies beginning Tuesday. Then they start a nine-game, 10-day road trip to Detroit, Boston and Toronto.
The series details
Friday: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-3, 2.63) vs. RHP Jesse Hahn (1-2, 3.03), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Saturday: RHP Nick Martinez (0-2. 5.18) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (0-1, 4.22), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Sunday: RHP A.J. Griffin (4-0, 2.45) vs. RHP Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.67), 2:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
