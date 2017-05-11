Texas Rangers

May 11, 2017 9:56 PM

Gone! Mike Napoli caps Rangers’ ninth-inning rally with walk-off

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

The Rangers rallied for four runs, including Mike Napoli’s walk-off three-run homer, to beat the Padres 5-2 Thursday night at Globe Life Park.

Elvis Andrus singled with one out to start the rally with the Rangers trailing 2-1. He moved to third on Jonathan Lucroy’s third single of the night and scored the tying run on Rougned Odor’s single to left.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez allowed a first-inning run on three singles but settled down and held the Padres scoreless over the next five innings before loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Tony Barnette took over and surrendered a sacrifice fly to deep left that scored Austin Hedges to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. Barnette pitched 1 2/3 of perfect relief before Sam Dyson pitched the ninth.

Jonathan Lucroy told Mike Napoli he was going to come up big Thursday

Jonathan Lucroy said he told Mike Napoli that he'd factor in Thursday's game. Napoli hit two homers, including a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers had the tying run at third with two outs in the eighth but Delino DeShields couldn’t hold up his swing and struck out to end the inning with the Padres leading 2-1. Mike Napoli led off the inning with a home run. Carlos Gomez singled and stole second with no outs. Gomez moved up to third on a wild pitch but Pete Kozma lined out to short for the first out. Ryan Rua struck out looking before DeShields was retired. Jonathan Lucroy had three singles, including one during the ninth-inning rally.

Notables: It was Napoli’s fourth-career walk-off homer ... was his 15th career multi-homer game ... Statcast estimated the homer at 111 mph and 448 feet, the hardest-hit and long batted ball by Napoli this season ... it’s the third homer to land in the club level in left field this season and 22nd all-time.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

San Diego

100

000

100

2

9

0

Texas

000

000

014

5

9

0

San Diego AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Margot cf

3

0

0

1

0

1

.266

Szczur lf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.444

Myers 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.299

Solarte dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

.256

Schimpf 3b

4

0

1

1

0

0

.173

Hedges c

4

1

1

0

0

0

.184

Aybar ss

3

0

1

0

0

0

.217

Renfroe rf

2

0

1

0

2

0

.206

Sardinas 2b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.195

Totals 32

2

9

2

2

3

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.217

Choo rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.259

Andrus ss

4

1

1

0

0

0

.277

Lucroy c

4

0

3

0

0

0

.253

Gallo pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.200

Odor 2b

4

1

2

1

0

0

.203

Napoli dh

3

2

2

4

1

0

.172

Gomez cf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.221

Rua 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.164

Kozma 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 32

5

9

5

1

6

One out when winning run scored. LOB—San Diego 7, Texas 3. HR—Napoli (6), off Richard; Napoli (7), off Maurer. RBIs—Margot (12), Schimpf (18), Odor (17), Napoli 4 (17). SB—Gomez (4). CS—Aybar (1), Odor (4). SF—Margot. S—Aybar. Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Szczur 3, Hedges); Texas 1 (DeShields). RISP—San Diego 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 5. Runners moved up—Margot. LIDP—Odor. GIDP—Hedges. DP—San Diego 1; Texas 1.

San Diego

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Richard

7

5

1

1

1

4

90

4.34

Hand, H, 4

1

0

0

0

0

2

12

1.37

Maurer, L, 0-2, BS, 1-5

 1/3

4

4

4

0

0

15

4.61

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Perez

6 1/3

7

2

2

2

3

90

3.89

Barnette

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

13

4.85

Dyson, W, 1-4

1

2

0

0

0

0

17

11.57

Richard pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Hand 1-0, Barnette 3-1. WP—Hand. Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye. T—2:39. A—22,405 (48,114).

