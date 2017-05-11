Lately, even the Rangers’ wins are kind of funky

The Texas Rangers’ 4-3 win Wednesday night wasn’t anything particularly exciting, but they’ll take whatever they can get at the moment.

The Rangers’ offense, for the most part, continued to struggle with coming up with timely hits, going 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position. So how did they score four runs? Glad you asked.

13-2 Rangers’ record when opposing teams score three or fewer runs and 2-18 when they score four or more runs before Thursday’s game.

For only the fourth time in the club’s history, the Rangers scored four or more runs with one or zero RBI. Shin-Soo Choo drove in a run Wednesday but the other three scored by way of Padres’ gifts: a wild pitch, a balk and a throwing error.

The other three times this happened were Aug. 27, 2015, in a 4-1 win against the Blue Jays, Aug. 11, 1988, in a 5-4 win against the Indians and a May 17, 1984, in a 4-1 win against the Brewers. Since ’14, the Rangers are the only American League team do it. Six National League teams have done it since ’14.

Additionally, the last time the Rangers won a game with one or zero hits with 13 or more at-bats with runners in scoring position since April 11, 2014, against the Astros. They were 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position in a 1-0 win in 12 innings.