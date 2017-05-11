Party at Napoli’s shirts, Texas edition, make debut

The party is off to a slow start this season for Mike Napoli, but maybe the arrival of the party t-shirts will get the Texas Rangers’ first baseman going.
The long-awaited Party at Napoli’s — Everything is Bigger in Texas shirt is available for purchase, with proceeds going to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.
“It’s just another way to give back,” Napoli said Thursday. “It’s something we started last year and raised around $200,000 for the Cleveland Children’s Clinic. Anyway I can give back, I’m all for it.”
The shirts can be had at the Rangers Majestic Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park and at the Texas Rangers Team Shop in downtown Fort Worth.
Not coming to the ballpark or Fort Worth? The shirts can be purchased online for the low, low price of $32.
