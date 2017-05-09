Griffin tosses shutout on big day for Rangers’ offense

A five-run first inning Tuesday helped the Texas Rangers’ offense snap out of a funk, but one run was all right-hander A.J. Griffin as he tossed a four-hit shutout in an 11-0 victory over the San Diego Padres.
Ryan Rua, Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos hit home runs for the Rangers, who had scored nine runs in their previous four games. Gallo drove in three runs, and Shin-Soo Choo reached four times as the leadoff hitter.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak, and the shutout was the second of Griffin’s career. He is a native of San Diego.
How Rangers hitters fared: Hello, offense. The Rangers scored five runs in the first on a two-run double by Nomar Mazara and a three-run homer by Ryan Rua. It was their first road game with five first-inning runs since May 20, 2012, at Houston. ... The Rua blast was the first of three Rangers homers. ... Joey Gallo connected for a towering two-run shot in the third, and Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run shot in the seventh. ... Shin-Soo Choo reached four times as the leadoff hitter, and every Rangers hitter, including the pitcher, reached at least once.
How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin stopped another three-game losing streak, and did so with a terrific outing in his hometown. ... The right-hander threw the second shutout of his career and his first since 2013 by allowing four singles and only one walk. ... The Padres twice but runners aboard in an inning and moved a runner to third in the fourth, but Griffin was up to the task.
