Rangers’ Darvish gaining confidence as pitch counts climb

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Nick Martinez looks for positives after Rangers' loss Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:36 Jeff Banister breaks down the offense's shortcomings Monday 1:28 Rangers' Matt Bush talks about being back in San Diego 1:49 Jeff Banister recaps another tough day for Rangers' bullpen 1:53 Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:53 Cowboys safety Byron Jones welcomes the new competition in the team's secondary 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 0:28 Car hits building and cop car after driver attempts to escape Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said that his increased workloads have given him confidence in his elbow (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com