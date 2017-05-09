Rangers’ Darvish gaining confidence as pitch counts climb

If further evidence was needed to convince Yu Darvish that he continues to distance himself from Tommy John surgery, he received it in his past three starts.
Another bit of proof could be coming Wednesday.
The Texas Rangers right-hander has seen his pitch counts rise, throwing 113 pitches April 23, 125 on April 29 and 116 on Friday. He had an extra day’s rest between the past two starts but will be going on normal rest as he takes on the San Diego Padres.
If he can handle another heavier workload with one fewer day to recover, it would be another step away from the post-surgery anxiety.
“After the Tommy John surgery, I didn’t get up to that many pitches,” Darvish said. “By getting up to that pitch count, I think it’s good for my training for my elbow to get to that pitch count so I know I can go there from now on.”
Darvish (3-2, 2.76 ERA) didn’t alter his between-starts routine for an extra rest. He threw his normal bullpen session, making a tweak for improved fastball command, and overall felt no lingering effects from the mounting pitches.
The Rangers will continue to monitor Darvish as he heads into new territory with his new elbow ligament. Manager Jeff Banister said that the Rangers will continue to search for ways to give Darvish extra days between starts or limit his pitches in games whenever possible.
But the Rangers are also more confident in Darvish’s ability to handle 110-plus pitches.
“This is a big strong individual who, yes, he’s had Tommy John before,” Banister said. “I think he’s into a stage that he can go with those type of pitch counts, but yet we need to continue monitor it and be aware of it. It’s been a great honest communication with him on how he feels, what he’s capable of doing in between, and where his confidence level is with it.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
