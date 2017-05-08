Rangers’ offense comes up empty in loss to Padres

The worst hitting team in the National League produced four run on eight hits in the first four innings against Nick Martinez, and the Texas Rangers’ offense had only one hit in the first six innings in a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Shin-Soo Choo kept the Rangers from getting shut out as he connected for a home run in the seventh inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: Ugh. They had one hit through six innings and didn’t score until Shin-Soo Choo hit an opposite-field homer with one out in the seventh. ... The Rangers went back to their strikeout ways, fanning 13 times. They have struck out at least 10 times in 8 of 9 games after seeing their American League-record streak of seven straight snapped Sunday.
How Rangers pitchers fared: The worst hitting team in the National League hit two home runs and scored four times on eight hits against Nick Martinez. ... Four of the Padres’ hits came in the second, including one by Cahill. ... Martinez recovered nicely after escaping further damage in the fourth following Austin Hedges’ leadoff homer, retiring the final eight batters he faced. ... Alex Claudio, one of the Rangers’ few dependable relievers, allowed a solo homer in the seventh.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments