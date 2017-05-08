Bush returns to native San Diego, but with Rangers

Matt Bush told a swarm of local media that his return to Petco Park as a member of the Texas Rangers is a thrill, even though he originally believed he would spend his career with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres made Bush the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft from nearby Mission Bay High School, and he was introduced the next night at Petco Park. He hadn’t been back since that day after a series of well-chronicled incidents that eventually led to a jail sentence in Florida for nearly killing a man while driving drunk.

Now 31 and the Rangers’ closer, Bush said that where he is now is where he was meant to be.

“This is the team that drafted me, this is where I imagined my career working out, but it didn’t work out and that’s OK,” Bush said. “I’ve been looking forward to it, and now I’m just trying to enjoy it.”

Right-hander A.J. Griffin is also from the San Diego area and pitched at the University of San Diego. He has never pitched in a game at Petco Park but will do so Tuesday during the finale of the quick two-game series.

Just as Bush had scored for family members and friends in the crowd Monday, Griffin also expects to have a large contingent watching him.

“I don’t think I’ve played a baseball game in San Diego since 2010 with USD,” Griffin said. “It’s just good to be in San Diego. It’ll be a nice little midday game, and I’ll try to get us going.”