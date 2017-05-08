Rangers’ Ross pleased with throwing session

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Pause 1:49 Jeff Banister recaps another tough day for Rangers' bullpen 1:16 Rangers' Andrew Cashner breaks down his quality start Sunday 1:29 Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy talks about bullpen's woes 0:52 Matt Bush earned first save in closer role Sunday 1:06 Disappointed Adrian Beltre reveals new calf issue 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:17 Rangers' Tyson Ross throws live batting practice Monday 1:57 Scary clowns, slasher fans turn out for Texas Frightmare weekend 0:31 Former TCU standout Devonte Fields on teaching Myles Garrett everything he knows Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Texas Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross threw live batting practice Monday in what could be the final step before a rehab assignment (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com