Rangers’ Ross pleased with throwing session

Tyson Ross was back at Petco Park on Monday pitching to live batters.
The problem is that it wasn’t in a game for the Texas Rangers, but rather in live batting practice as he continues his road to the rotation after off-season surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and back spasms last month.
He liked how he felt after two 15-pitch innings against Rougned Odor, Nomar Mazara and Ryan Rua. Ross isn’t sure of the next step in his rehab, but said that he is confident he can handle whatever is decided.
“I got to have some hitters in there and got to have some reactions on pitches,” Ross said. “Today was definitely encouraging as far as how I felt physically and how I was able to move the baseball around. It’s another good step for me.
“We’ve done a great job working on the training staff to figure out what’s necessary to get me loose and move past the back thing I had. I’m just looking forward to continuing to add pitches and build strength.”
Pitching coach Doug Brocail has toyed with the idea of letting Ross complete his pitch buildup in the rotation after he reaches the 60-pitch plateau on a rehab assignment. That would allow Ross to make his Rangers debut in late May, but a more traditional rehab assignment would put his return in mid-June.
Ross and Andrew Cashner spent the past handful of seasons with the Padres and spent time catching up with their former teammates. Cashner missed pitching in San Diego by one day after starting Sunday at Seattle.
