Rangers set for first interleague series of 2017 vs. Padres

Feel that energy? It has two sources:

1. Interleague play will begin Monday for the Texas Rangers.

2. It begins against their longtime “natural rival,” the San Diego Padres.

Try to control yourselves.

The Rangers and Padres begin four consecutive games, two at Petco Park and two at Globe Life Park, Monday night.

While the Padres aren’t very good during their rebuild under former Rangers assistant general manager A.J. Preller, they will throw a couple veteran starters at the Rangers the first two games.

Trevor Cahill, who in 2010 was a Rangers nemesis as he pitched for Oakland, will start the opener, and Jered Weaver, the former Los Angeles Angels ace who dominated the Rangers in games played in California, will start Tuesday.

The Rangers will counter with another pair of right-handers in Nick Martinez and A.J. Griffin, a native of the San Diego area. Martinez is the Rangers’ most athletic pitcher and arguably their finest hitting pitcher, though he is still seeking his first career hit.

But he realizes that pitching is what pays his bills, and his goal is to keep the ball down. Bad pitches still get hit for home runs even in one of baseball’s most pitcher-friendly ballparks.

The Rangers’ rotation has a 3.44 ERA this season. That’s fourth in the majors and third in the American League.

The Rangers’ bullpen has a 5.63 ERA this season. That’s 29th out of 30 MLB teams and 14th in the 15-team AL.

Probable pitchers

RHP Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Trevor Cahill (2-2, 3.60)

RHP A.J. Griffin (3-0, 3.54) vs. RHP Jered Weaver (0-3, 5.51)