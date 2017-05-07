Simulated game is next step for Rangers’ Ross

The thought less than a month ago was that right-hander Tyson Ross would make his Texas Rangers debut this week against his old team, the San Diego Padres.
He’ll be pitching in San Diego on Monday, though not the way that was expected.
Ross will pitch two innings in a simulated game at Petco Park as he again nears another rehab assignment. Ross was on his way back last month from thoracic outlet syndrome when a series of back spasms set him back.
“We’re still trying to work out what’s appropriate going forward,” Ross said. “So far, so good. I’m making good progress and am looking forward to taking that next step.”
Pitching coach Doug Brocail isn’t sure when Ross will join the rotation but said that it could be sooner than later. Once Ross reaches the 60-pitch limit on rehab assignment he would be under consideration for the rotation.
That could be late this month.
“For me, my question is, after the second or third start, can we build him up in the big leagues?” Brocail said.
Righty Nick Martinez is scheduled to start Monday, and his goal is to make hitters beat the ball into the ground by commanding lower part of the strike zone.
“A ground ball hasn’t left the stadium in 100 years of baseball,” Martinez said.
