Led by Barnette, Rangers’ bullpen delivers Friday night

As right-hander Tony Barnette returned to the Texas Rangers’ dugout late Friday night after a third consecutive scoreless inning of relief work, he was approached by manager Jeff Banister.
“I went to him after his outing and said, ‘Hey, I think you found something there,’ “ Banister said.
Barnette sure hopes so after three critical innings in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners in 13 innings. It was the longest outing of Barnette’s brief MLB career, and one that will likely keep him out the rest of the weekend.
But he struck on two keys that he thinks will propel him forward after a shaky start to the season. He worked with more pace and threw first-pitch strikes more often in an outing that dropped his ERA by two runs to 5.56.
“Tempo and pace, and, obviously, Strike One,” said Barnette, who allowed four runs on six hits in his past two outings while retiring only one batter. “It’s been a battle for me and a lot of us.”
Barnette worked a perfect ninth inning, but then had his work cut out for him in the 10th after Jean Segura opened with a double. The next batter, Ben Gamel, failed to put down a sacrifice bunt and struck out, changing the course of the inning.
Barnette endured a long top of the 11th inning in which two Mariners pitchers left with injuries to work a scoreless bottom half. He benefited from the Rangers’ third successful challenge of the game.
The Rangers’ bullpen worked six scoreless innings, including one apiece for Sam Dyson in the eighth, Matt Bush in the 12th and Alex Claudio in the 13th. Claudio was credited with his first career save.
He was the last available reliever in a worn out bullpen that was likely to be without Claudio, Bush and Barnette on Saturday.
“The bullpen has been pushed to its limits,” Banister said. “Tony was superb with what he was able to do. We pushed him to his outer limits.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments