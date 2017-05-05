Rangers have considered using Bush before ninth inning

Manager Jeff Banister believes that there are times when a game calls for the team’s best reliever to pitch no matter what inning, even if it means pitching the closer in an inning other than the ninth.

Banister said on Friday that he has been tempted to use closer Matt Bush recently in tight spots in the seventh and eighth innings but hasn’t been able to do so because other Texas Rangers relievers in the bullpen who would come in after Bush are struggling and might not be able to finish the job.

Situations presented themselves when Bush could have been used to try to put out rallies before the ninth inning in three of the four games against the Houston Astros. Instead, Banister stayed with other relievers because there isn’t a high probability that another reliever could close out a potential win.

Tony Barnette, Sam Dyson, Jeremy Jeffress and Keone Kela have struggled at times this season or for extended stretches. Those are the candidate who would likely be asked to close if Bush were to be used before the ninth.

“You have to have a group in the bullpen that are all throwing the ball consistently,” Banister said. “We haven’t had that yet.”

Bush remains only a one-inning pitcher as the Rangers stay mindful of the issue he had with the AC joint in his shoulder at the end of last season, in spring training and last month. Pitching more than an inning has triggered the issue, Banister said.

Banister is also keeping close tabs on rookie Jose Leclerc, who is experience his first significant workload in the majors. Banister considers each time Leclerc gets up in the bullpen to be an outing, even if he doesn’t pitch in a game.

Leclerc was available Friday even though he has also been dealing with a bruise on his right hand.

Chi Chi Gonzalez moved closer to pitching this season after an MRI exam showed improved healing in the torn ligament in his elbow. He will rest two more weeks before another exam, and could then begin to ramp up his activity.