Rangers-Mariners preview: Texas needs Darvish to work late

In one of the scheduling oddities across the league each season, the Texas Rangers are back at Safeco Field for the second time in three weeks.
They came to town Thursday night coming off a victory that snapped a five-game losing streak. That’s always a good thing, but especially considering the Seattle Mariners swept the Texas Rangers on April 14-16.
Included in the three-game sweep was Sam Dyson’s third blown save of the season in the series finale. He went on the disabled list the next day, and Matt Bush was installed as the closer.
Bush pitched Thursday to finish off a 10-4 victory over the Houston Astros because he hadn’t been pitching much of late. He showed some rust, and got it knocked off ahead of facing the Mariners.
The bullpen needs a breather after laboring against the Astros, and Yu Darvish can provide it Friday. He will start the opener and would do his teammates a solid by going at least seven innings.
He will be working on an extra day’s rest after logging 125 pitches Saturday in six innings. He tossed eight innings April 23 and has logged at least six in five of his six starts this season.
The offense has some mojo after reaching double-digits Thursday. The Rangers, though, still rank 14 in the 15-team American League in batting average (.223) and will be playing at a ballpark where they scored eight runs in three games last month, seven in the finale.
The Mariners have won two straight after snapping a three-game losing streak. They will be without Felix Hernandez, who always seems to pitch against the Rangers. He’s out with shoulder bursitis.
Former Rangers pitcher and Fort Worth resident Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to start Friday for Seattle.
Pitching probables
RHP Yu Darvish (3-2, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 5.08), 9:10 p.m. Friday
LHP Martin Perez (1-4, 4.26) vs. RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 11.05), 8:10 p.m. Saturday
RHP Andrew Cashner (0-3, 2.95) vs. LHP James Paxton (3-0, 1.43), 3:10 p.m. Sunday
