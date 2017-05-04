Rangers hold on to salvage finale against Astros

The Rangers struck early with four first-inning runs to beat the Astros 10-4 and salvage the final game of a four-game set at Minute Maid Park. The Rangers lost the first three, including five-run leads in Games 1 and 2, but held on after building a five-run lead in the second. The Astros hadn’t won a four-game series against the Rangers since 2014.

How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin returned to the rotation from the disabled list and pitched five solid innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out seven. The Astros scored an unearned run in the first on a fielding error by Mike Napoli. Marwin Gonzalez homered in the fourth to pull Houston to within 5-2. Tony Barnette started the sixth and quickly had the bases loaded after three singles with no outs. Dario Alvarez replaced Barnette and induced a sacrifice fly to center that scored a run. He walked Josh Reddick to load the bases again and the Rangers turned to Jeremy Jeffress to get them out of the bases-loaded, one out mess. And he did. Jeffress got Jose Altuve to ground out to third baseman Joey Gallo, who stepped on third and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored four runs in the first. Rougned Odor homered to start the scoring with one out. Nomar Mazara, Carlos Gomez and Joey Gallo followed with singles, Gallo’s scoring Mazara. Napoli’s double off the left-field wall scored two more to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead. They added runs in the second and fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Astros’ starter Joe Musgrove allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks in four innings. Elvis Andrus scored on a balk in the fifth to make it 6-2. After the Astros had chipped away with runs in the sixth and seventh, Gomez doubled and Gallo homered to push the lead back up to 8-4 in the eighth. Delino DeShields singled in Shin-Soo Choo, who had doubled, to make it 9-4. Andrus homered in the ninth to push the lead to 10-4.

Notables: The Rangers struck out 10 times Thursday making it the fifth consecutive game with 10 or more strike outs to tie the club record.

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .234 Rua lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .196 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Andrus ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .284 Gomez cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .243 Gallo 3b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .211 Napoli 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .162 Choo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .296 Totals 36 10 11 9 4 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reddick rf-cf 3 0 1 0 3 0 .287 Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .302 Correa ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .265 McCann c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .269 Gattis dh 5 0 1 1 0 3 .308 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .311 Gonzalez lf-rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .266 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .265 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Beltran ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Totals 35 4 10 4 10 11

E—Napoli (2), Altuve (4), Bregman (3). LOB—Texas 5, Houston 16. 2B—Gomez (8), Napoli (4), Choo (2), Correa (7). HR—Odor (5), off Musgrove; Gallo (9), off Gregerson; Andrus (5), off Feliz; Gonzalez (9), off Griffin. RBIs—DeShields (4), Odor (14), Mazara (21), Andrus (12), Gallo 3 (20), Napoli 2 (12), Gattis (15), Gonzalez 2 (21), Beltran (9). SB—Gonzalez (2). SF—Mazara, Gonzalez, Beltran. S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara, Andrus, Choo); Houston 9 (Reddick, Altuve 2, Gattis 2, Gurriel 2, Beltran 2). RISP—Texas 4 for 11; Houston 2 for 14. Runners moved up—McCann. LIDP—Napoli. GIDP—Napoli, Altuve. DP—Texas 1 (Gallo, Napoli); Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Bregman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Griffin, W, 3-0 5 6 2 1 1 7 88 3.54 Barnette 0 3 1 1 0 0 14 7.56 Alvarez, H, 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Jeffress, H, 3 1 1/3 0 1 1 3 1 33 5.68 Kela, H, 1 1 1/3 0 0 0 3 3 34 4.15 Bush 1 1 0 0 2 0 22 1.86

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 1-3 4 5 5 4 3 5 85 5.40 Peacock 2 1 1 1 1 2 25 1.35 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.05 Gregerson 1 4 3 3 0 0 20 8.49 Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 2.25