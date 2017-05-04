Texas Rangers

May 04, 2017 4:57 PM

Rangers hold on to salvage finale against Astros

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

The Rangers struck early with four first-inning runs to beat the Astros 10-4 and salvage the final game of a four-game set at Minute Maid Park. The Rangers lost the first three, including five-run leads in Games 1 and 2, but held on after building a five-run lead in the second. The Astros hadn’t won a four-game series against the Rangers since 2014.

How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin returned to the rotation from the disabled list and pitched five solid innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out seven. The Astros scored an unearned run in the first on a fielding error by Mike Napoli. Marwin Gonzalez homered in the fourth to pull Houston to within 5-2. Tony Barnette started the sixth and quickly had the bases loaded after three singles with no outs. Dario Alvarez replaced Barnette and induced a sacrifice fly to center that scored a run. He walked Josh Reddick to load the bases again and the Rangers turned to Jeremy Jeffress to get them out of the bases-loaded, one out mess. And he did. Jeffress got Jose Altuve to ground out to third baseman Joey Gallo, who stepped on third and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored four runs in the first. Rougned Odor homered to start the scoring with one out. Nomar Mazara, Carlos Gomez and Joey Gallo followed with singles, Gallo’s scoring Mazara. Napoli’s double off the left-field wall scored two more to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead. They added runs in the second and fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Astros’ starter Joe Musgrove allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks in four innings. Elvis Andrus scored on a balk in the fifth to make it 6-2. After the Astros had chipped away with runs in the sixth and seventh, Gomez doubled and Gallo homered to push the lead back up to 8-4 in the eighth. Delino DeShields singled in Shin-Soo Choo, who had doubled, to make it 9-4. Andrus homered in the ninth to push the lead to 10-4.

Notables: The Rangers struck out 10 times Thursday making it the fifth consecutive game with 10 or more strike outs to tie the club record.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

410

010

031

10

11

1

Houston

100

Related stories from the Star-Telegram

101

100

4

10

2

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

4

0

1

1

0

2

.234

Rua lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.186

Odor 2b

4

1

1

1

1

1

.196

Mazara rf

4

1

1

1

0

1

.245

Andrus ss

5

2

2

1

0

1

.284

Gomez cf

4

2

2

0

1

1

.243

Gallo 3b

5

2

2

3

0

2

.211

Napoli 1b

4

0

1

2

0

0

.162

Choo dh

4

1

1

0

0

2

.250

Chirinos c

2

1

0

0

2

0

.296

Totals 36

10

11

9

4

10

Houston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Reddick rf-cf

3

0

1

0

3

0

.287

Altuve 2b

6

0

1

0

0

2

.302

Correa ss

4

2

2

0

1

0

.265

McCann c

3

0

0

0

2

1

.269

Gattis dh

5

0

1

1

0

3

.308

Gurriel 1b

4

1

1

0

1

2

.311

Gonzalez lf-rf

3

1

2

2

1

0

.266

Bregman 3b

3

0

1

0

2

1

.265

Marisnick cf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.296

Beltran ph-lf

2

0

1

1

0

1

.245

Totals 35

4

10

4

10

11

E—Napoli (2), Altuve (4), Bregman (3). LOB—Texas 5, Houston 16. 2B—Gomez (8), Napoli (4), Choo (2), Correa (7). HR—Odor (5), off Musgrove; Gallo (9), off Gregerson; Andrus (5), off Feliz; Gonzalez (9), off Griffin. RBIs—DeShields (4), Odor (14), Mazara (21), Andrus (12), Gallo 3 (20), Napoli 2 (12), Gattis (15), Gonzalez 2 (21), Beltran (9). SB—Gonzalez (2). SF—Mazara, Gonzalez, Beltran. S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara, Andrus, Choo); Houston 9 (Reddick, Altuve 2, Gattis 2, Gurriel 2, Beltran 2). RISP—Texas 4 for 11; Houston 2 for 14. Runners moved up—McCann. LIDP—Napoli. GIDP—Napoli, Altuve. DP—Texas 1 (Gallo, Napoli); Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Bregman).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Griffin, W, 3-0

5

6

2

1

1

7

88

3.54

Barnette

0

3

1

1

0

0

14

7.56

Alvarez, H, 2

 1/3

0

0

0

1

0

6

0.00

Jeffress, H, 3

1 1/3

0

1

1

3

1

33

5.68

Kela, H, 1

1 1/3

0

0

0

3

3

34

4.15

Bush

1

1

0

0

2

0

22

1.86

Houston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Musgrove, L, 1-3

4

5

5

4

3

5

85

5.40

Peacock

2

1

1

1

1

2

25

1.35

Sipp

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

4.05

Gregerson

1

4

3

3

0

0

20

8.49

Feliz

1

1

1

1

0

2

16

2.25

Barnette pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Alvarez 3-1, Jeffress 3-0, Kela 2-0. WP—Peacock. Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:52. A—27,391 (42,060).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

View More Video

Sports Videos