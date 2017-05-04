Early results encouraging after Rangers move Odor up in order

Elvis Andrus was back in the cleanup spot again for Thursday’s finale against the Astros. It’s the second time this season that Andrus has batted fourth.
It’s a sign the Ranger manager Jeff Banister is still scrambling to find some production in the middle of the order. The fifth spot hasn’t been any better.
The Rangers Nos. 4-5 hitters are hitting .147 and and .187 with four homers each and a combined 24 RBIs in the first 28 games. Joey Gallo hit fourth Wednesday for the first time this season but struck out in his three at-bats against Charlie Morton.
“It is about trying to string at-bats together,” Banister said of Andrus hitting fourth.
“It’s the not the traditional look but when you’re battling for consistency, it’s putting a guy in a spot who has been giving us some of the best at-bats.”
Another change is Rougned Odor being moved from an RBI spot in the order to hitting second. It paid off Wednesday and again Thursday. Odor was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk on Wednesday and homered in his first at-bat Thursday.
“There is a different mind-set [hitting second],” Banister said. “I like the fact that he walked. I think the walk set up the next two at-bats, proving he wasn’t going to chase, he wasn’t going to go out of the zone.”
Odor struggled hitting fourth or fifth the first 27 games. He was hitting .194 with four homers and 13 RBIs before Thursday’s game. Banister hopes the order change will alter his approach at the plate. The early returns are encouraging.
“He was forcing pitchers back in the strike zone against him,” Banister said. “It’s part of the process of getting him back to where he needs to be.”
24 RBIs entering Thursday’s game for the Rangers’ Nos. 4-5 hitters combined.
The absence of Adrian Beltre, who hit fourth 121 times in 2016, has not only left a massive void with regard to what he’d produce, but also how the lineup connects together.
“Any time you’re missing one of your premier hitters it’s a challenge. You don’t replace him,” Banister said. “What you do is fill in and other guys in the lineup have to be able to stay stubborn and bullish to who they are in the batter’s box and don’t try to be anything other than that.”
