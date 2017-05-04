Yu Darvish, with extra rest, starts opener against Mariners

Yu Darvish wanted to the face the Astros this week but the Rangers gave him an extra day of rest after consecutive starts with high pitch counts.
Darvish threw 125 pitches in his last start and 116 in the one before that. It’s only May 4, so Rangers manager Jeff Banister chose to take advantage of the opportunity when they had it. Darvish will start Friday’s opener against the Mariners in Seattle.
41 Strikeouts and 17 walks for Yu Darvish in 38 1/3 innings over his first six starts in 2017.
“I told Banny I wanted to face Houston but it's good to get an extra day off and be fresh for my start against Seattle,” said Darvish, who is 3-2 with a 3.03 ERA. “The most important thing is for us to win games. Less pitches is better but sometimes you have high pitch counts. You’ve got to do what you've got to do. The important thing is to win.”
Darvish said the loss of Cole Hamels for the next two months with an oblique strain won’t change how he approaches the mound.
“I don't want to over think that and try to do too much,” he said. “I just want to do what I can, do what I have been doing this season.”
