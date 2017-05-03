Rangers reaction takes temperature of clubhouse after another loss

The Rangers are in a bad way at the moment. It’s not just that Cole Hamels is out for two months, or that they lost their third consecutive game to the rival Astros Wednesday night, or that the offense keeps piling up strikeouts like I pile up the barbeque ribs. It’s all of those things, plus the gnawing feeling that perhaps there is no rousing turnaround this time. True, it’s far too early to write them off. But the American League West is not going to come easily through the first-place Astros, who are 19-9, and off to their best 28-game start since 2006.
“We are not playing the way we are capable of playing but we still believe in ourselves,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said before Wednesday’s game. “[Losing Cole Hamels] is another obstacle to overcome.”
The Rangers players, and their manager Jeff Banister don’t sound or even look too concerned. Perhaps they’re remembering how dire things looked early (and even into July) in 2015 when they came back to win the division. The problem is, this is not the same ultra-young Astros team that wilted under pressure and were caught by the Rangers for the West title. This is a more experienced, confident Astros team that expects to win the division. The Rangers, in comparison, look old and tired. How many times can the Rangers rally from a poor start to comeback and win the division? Do they have another run in them?
Here’s Wednesday’s reaction:
1. Striking out on their own — The Rangers struck out 13 more times Wednesday, bringing their three-game total against the Astros to 41. Those aren’t winning numbers. They’ve struck out 247 times this season, fifth-most in the majors.
“That's obviously not how we want to play the game,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We’ve got to shore that up and cut that down, put the ball in play. It’s no offense when the opposition is playing pitch and catch.”
When things aren’t going well, everything falls apart. The Rangers put a hit and run on in the sixth inning with Rougned Odor on first, Charles Morton’s pitch was high up in Elvis Andrus’ face and Odor was thrown out on a caught stealing at second base.
“We are trying to create offense and those things happen when you don’t score runs,” he said. “They are amplified when you don’t put runners on base.”
2. Nick’s Night — The Rangers need Nick Martinez to step up in Hamels’ absence (at least until Tyson Ross is available). Although he pitched well in his first two starts, Wednesday was not a good omen. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits (including three homers) and three walks.
“He seemed not to be able to do what made him successful in his other starts,” Jeff Banister said. “Use the fastball in and use the changeup and curve ball away. He got hurt with elevation of the off-speed stuff. He just couldn't execute with his pitches.”
Carlos Correa led off the second with a homer, which Banister thought knocked Martinez out of his rhythm
“He came out in the first inning and threw the ball well,” he said. “The leadoff home run in the second inning changed the dynamics and he got away from what made him successful.”
3. Beltre working with Mavs — Adrian Beltre has worked with the Dallas Mavericks trainers to help improve the tightness in his right calf that has kept him on the disabled lis t since spring training. The Rangers are hoping Beltre will be available to return to the lineup by the end of May.
“They deal with this in basketball more than we do,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniel said. “They have a track and field trainer who has some experience and has been invaluable. He is in the process of building up.”
Beltre isn’t running yet, Daniels said, even though he is feeling well.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
