No comeback needed, Astros drub Rangers 10-1

The Houston Astros have made a statement about the Silver Boot in 2017. It will be no cake walk for the Texas Rangers this season. The Astros drubbed the Rangers 10-1 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park and are a win from sweeping the four-game series. The first-place Astros are eight games ahead of the Rangers in the American League West.
How Rangers pitchers fared: The Astros scored four times on five hits, including two homers, in the second against Nick Martinez. Carlos Correa led off with homer to right and Brian McCann homered to right with one out to give the Astros a 2-0 lead. Alex Bregman drove in Marwin Gonzalez, who double and George Springer singled in Bregman to make it 4-0. The Astros added four more runs in the sixth, most of the damage coming against Martinez again. He took the loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) on three walks and nine hits, including three homers. Anthony Bass took over and pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.
How Rangers hitters fared: Ryan Rua drove in Nomar Mazara from second on a single to left to pull the Rangers to within 4-1 in the fifth. Mike Napoli who had singled behind Mazara, who reached on a one-out single, was thrown out trying to score on a sacrifice fly to left field. Norichika Aoki made a nice throw from shallow left to nail Napoli. The Rangers struck out 13 times.
Notables: The Rangers strikeouts are piling up. They’ve struck out at least 10 times in their past four games. They’ve struck out 29 times in the past two games and 41 times in the first three games against the Astros.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments