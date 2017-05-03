Rangers place Cole Hamels on DL for two months with oblique strain

Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a strained right oblique muscle and will be out for about two months.
Right-hander Anthony Bass has been recalled from Triple A Round Rock to give the bullpen some depth.
Hamels felt pain during a pre-game bullpen pitch before his scheduled start Tuesday against the Astros. He was scratched and replaced by reliever Alex Claudio. He returned to Arlington and was examined by team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who confirmed the diagnosis.
The Rangers’ bullpen is thin after using six relievers Tuesday, including Claudio as the starter. He is unavailable for several days after pitching four-plus innings and Keone Kela is probably unavailable Wednesday after throwing a season-high 26 pitches. Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts. This is the fifth time he has been on the DL in his career and first with the Rangers.
The rotation is likely to remain in some order as follows: Yu Darvish, Martin Perez, Andrew Cashner, A.J. Griffin and Nick Martinez. Right-hander Tyson Ross, who has been on the disabled list while he rebuilds after thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, threw a bullpen Tuesday and could make a rehab start soon. He’s still at least a couple of weeks, however, from being available to join the rotation.
