Texas Rangers

Rangers give Yu Darvish extra day after high pitch count outings

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

May 01, 2017 7:43 PM

HOUSTON

Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish will get an extra day of rest and start the opener Friday in Seattle. Nick Martinez will start Wednesday and A.J. Griffin is expected to come off the disabled list and start Thursday’s series finale against the Astros.

Thursday would be Darvish’s normal start day, but he is coming off consecutive outings where he threw 116 and 125 pitches. He didn’t want the extra day but the Rangers want to give him one when they can.

Martinez’s two solid starts in place of Griffin have, in part, given them the option.

“We know [Darvish] likes the extra day of rest and we have the opportunity to do it,” Banister said. “He didn’t want me to do it. He wanted to compete, but long term it is best to give him the extra day when we can.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

