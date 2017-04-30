Rangers’ homestand flutters after four-game sweep of Royals

The Rangers went 6-4 on their homestand but it won’t have that winning feeling. After sweeping the Royals in a four-game set, the Rangers went 2-4, including Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Angels at Globe Life Park. The Rangers begin a four-game series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday night.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. Kole Calhoun homered to center in the third to tie it at 1-1. They took a 3-1 lead with two un the fifth after Martin Maldonado and Yunel Escobar started the inning with a single and double. They both scored on Jefry Marte’s two-run, two-out single up the middle.
Jeremy Jeffress replaced Perez with two on and two outs in the sixth. He walked Trout, perhaps pitching around him, to face Albert Pujols with the bases loaded. Jeffress got Pujols swinging on an 89 mph changeup to escape further danger.
How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Carlos Gomez’s single to left in the first. Shin-Soo Choo’s third homer of the season led off the fifth to pull the Rangers to within 3-2. In the eighth, the Rangers had two on with two outs but Bud Norris got Rougned Odor swinging at a pitch to end the inning. Joey Gallo, Choo and pinch-hitter Mike Napoli struck out in the ninth.
Notables: The Rangers have lost two consecutive series after sweeping a four-game set against the Royals.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments