Darvish’s grit, Gomez’s cycle lift Rangers past Angels

No way was Yu Darvish going to get past five innings Saturday night, not after a 30-pitch fourth inning in which he allowed two runs, having been exasperated by a missed call, and returned to the dugout at 85 pitches for the game.

There was really no way he was going to get through the sixth after opening with back-to-back walks to put him at 107 pitches, or after a one-out walk that loaded the bases and put him at 117 pitches.

Well, there was a way. It and some cycling by Carlos Gomez were the way to a Texas Rangers victory.

Darvish escaped a sixth-inning mess after the Rangers had handed him a two-run lead, and Carlos Gomez’s second career cycle served as a nightcap for the offense in a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The performance by Gomez was a slice of Globe Life Park history. The performance by Darvish allowed the cycle to matter.

“Well, he’s our ace,” manager Jeff Banister said. “The stuff was still sharp. I know the pitch count was where it was at, but he’s our ace. He’s got to be able to pitch out of situations like that.”

Darvish finished at 125 pitches, his most since throwing 126 on May 9, 2014, and easily his most since returning from Tommy John surgery. Despite laboring at times, Darvish allowed only two runs (one earned) and three hits while striking out 10 and walking four.

He beat the Angels for the second time this month and gave the Rangers a chance to win the three-game series and finish their 10-game homestand with a 7-3 record.

The Rangers scored four two-out runs in the fifth, the first coming on a single by Nomar Mazara that snapped an 0 for 13. Gomez followed with a triple over the head of Mike Trout to tie the score, and Rougned Odor hit with his first homer since April 7.

Gomez, who doubled in the first and singled in the third, completed the cycle with a towering two-run homer to center field in the seventh. It was the 10th cycle in Rangers history, the previous one coming from Adrian Beltre on Aug. 3, 2015.

Today I told my son [Yandel] I was going to do something special because it’s his birthday and I’m not there to celebrate it. So, I did it. Carlos Gomez

Gomez had some inspiration.

“I was swinging it good tonight,” Gomez said. “Today I told my son [Yandel] I was going to do something special because it’s his birthday and I’m not there to celebrate it. So, I did it. Everything went through my mind as something for him.”

Darvish tossed three no-hit innings before Kole Calhoun opened with a single to left field. Then things got interesting.

Darvish and the Rangers thought he had caught Trout looking on a fastball at the knees, and plate ump Adam Hamari started to ring up the two-time MVP before thinking otherwise.

A stunned Darvish allowed an RBI double on the next pitch.

Albert Pujols was next, and he didn’t appreciate the barking from Chi Chi Gonzalez on the Rangers’ bench after a high-and-tight fastball from Darvish, who also went inside on Pujols in the first inning. Pujols yelled as Gonzalez, whom he referred to as Chi Chi Rodriguez, before sending a sacrifice fly to left field for a 2-0 lead.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez was popping off like he wanted to come out of the dugout, and I didn’t appreciate it,” Pujols said. “I wasn’t yelling at Yu Darvish. I know he didn’t want to hit me.”

Darvish faced three more batters in the inning, prompting the Rangers to start warming Alex Claudio. Darvish, though, struck out the side in a 1-2-3 fifth and went back to the mound for the sixth.

He walked Calhoun and Trout before striking out Pujols. Darvish then walked Jefry Marte, but was kept in the game. He got Andrelton Simmons to pop out and Ben Revere to ground out to end the Angels’ threat.

Darvish was surprised that he was allowed to stay in the game, especially after a quick hook April 18 at Oakland in a similar spot, and thought the Rangers were challenging him.

“I just wanted to get the guys out,” Darvish said. “I felt like it was a test for me. I knew when I walked three guys and I was high in the pitch count, and I didn’t think they were going to pitch. But they let me, so that was great.”

Los Angeles 000 200 001 — 3 6 1 Texas 000 040 20x — 6 10 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .225 Calhoun rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .247 Trout cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .365 Pujols dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .240 Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .152 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Revere lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .184 Espinosa 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Pennington ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .176 Totals 32 3 6 3 4 13

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .239 Gomez cf 4 2 4 3 0 0 .239 Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194 Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Gallo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Choo dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .275 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .206 Totals 33 6 10 6 3 5

E—Valdez (1), DeShields (1), Gallo (4), Andrus (5). LOB—LA 8, Texas 6. 2B—Trout (9), Gomez (6), Lucroy (2). 3B—Gomez (1). HR—Odor (4), off Chavez; Gomez (4), off Valdez. RBIs—Trout (18), Pujols (22), Pennington (2), Mazara (18), Gomez 3 (11), Odor 2 (13). SB—Pennington (2). SF—Pujols, Pennington. Runners left in scoring position—LA 5 (Calhoun, Pujols, Simmons, Revere 2); Texas 2 (Odor, Lucroy). RISP—LA 0 for 10; Texas 3 for 8. Runners moved up—Espinosa, Escobar. GIDP—Odor. DP—Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chavz, L, 2-4 6 8 4 4 2 3 97 4.50 Valdez 1 1 2 2 1 1 16 18.00 Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 10.80

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Drvsh, W, 3-2 6 3 2 1 4 10 125 2.79 Leclerc, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.90 Kela 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Bush 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 2.08

WP—Darvish. T—3:03. A—44,597 (48,114).