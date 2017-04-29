Carlos Gomez hits for cycle as Rangers roll past Angels

Carlos Gomez hit for the cycle — a single, double, triple and homer — and Yu Darvish struck out 10 batters in six innings as the Rangers beat the Angels 6-3 Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Darvish was dominating for much of his six innings. He allowed two runs in the fourth, including an RBI double by Mike Trout after failing to get a Strike 3 called on a pitch just at or below the knees. Albert Pujols drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-0. Darvish struck out 10 including six through the first three innings. He also walked four batters, including the bases loaded in the sixth. He worked out of the mess, however, by getting Pujols swinging, Andrelton Simmons to foul out and Ben Revere to ground out to second. Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless seventh. Keone Kela allowed a couple lead-off singles before retiring the Angels in the eighth. Matt Bush pitched the ninth and a couple of errors, including a throwing error by Joey Gallo to first base and a fly ball that Delino DeShields’ dropped in left field, allowed a run to score.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored four runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Jonathan Lucroy got it started with a one-out double to the gap in right-center field. With two outs, Nomar Mazara singled up the middle to put runners on the corners. Carlos Gomez followed with a triple over Mike Trout’s glove in deep center to score Lucroy and Mazara and tie it at two. Rougned Odor homered off the right-field foul pole to make it 4-2. Gomez’s two-run homer in the seventh gave him his second-career cycle and a 6-2 Rangers’ lead. Gomez had three RBIs. Shin-Soo Choo was 2 for 3 with a walk.
Notables: Odor homered for the first time since April 7 ... last time Darvish threw as 125 or more pitches was May 9, 2014 when he threw 126 against the Red Sox. His career-high is 130 on May 26, 2013 against the Tigers ... Gomez’s first cycle came with the Twins on May 8, 2008 ... it’s the eighth cycle at Globe Life Park ... six by Rangers’ players and two by opponents, including Beltre when he was with the Mariners ... Beltre is also the last Rangers’ player to hit for the cycle when he did it Aug. 3, 2015 against the Astros.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
