Bullpen struggles again as Rangers drop opener to Angels

The fate of the Texas Rangers on Friday night would be determined by their bullpen.
Yes, that bullpen, the one with their eighth-inning shutdown reliever now closing games and others trying to fill that hole.
Yes, that meant trouble.
Jeremy Jeffress found it in the eighth against the Los Angeles Angels, coughing up a three-run homer to Albert Pujols in a tie game that sent the Rangers to a 6-3 loss to open a three-game weekend series.
Pujols hit a curveball over the left-field wall after a mound meeting in which the message from the dugout was for Jeffress to stick with his sinking fastball. Jeffress might have missed a sign from catcher Jonathan Lucroy before making the fateful pitch.
“We talked about staying with his best pitch, the sinker, and it looks like he threw a curveball out over the plate,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Pujols put a great swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.”
The bullpen lost for the sixth time this season for the 10-13 Rangers, who received another quality start from the rotation and a second straight productive game from Delino DeShields as the leadoff hitter.
Nick Martinez allowed three runs in six innings in his second start of the season. Yunel Escobar launched a home run on the game’s first pitch, and Mike Trout smoked a two-run homer in the sixth for all the damage against Martinez.
In between, Martinez retired 16 of 18 batters, including Pujols all three times. Pujols accounted for two of Martinez’s seven strikeouts.
“They came out swinging,” Banister said. “But he was able to use the curveball to get in advantage counts. He got hurt with a cutter to Trout, but I felt like, all in all, it was a solid outing for Nick.”
But Martinez was lifted before the seventh inning in a 3-3 game. Fellow right-hander Tony Barnette labored some in the inning but managed a scoreless frame, despite two loud outs to right field.
Jeffress was the choice for the eighth, the spot Matt Bush held late last season and to open this season before Sam Dyson pitched ineffectively four times and lost his job as closer.
Jeffress retired Escobar to start the inning before Kole Calhoun singled and Trout walked. Pujols golfed the next pitch 436 feet to left field for career homer No. 594 and a lead the injury-ravaged Angels bullpen didn’t relinquish.
“We weren’t giving into Trout at all and move on to Pujols,” Banister said. “Calhoun got on, and then it becomes challenging from that point forward.”
Aside from the Jeffress outing and the Anthony Bass disaster Tuesday, the bullpen had pitched reasonably well of late. The bullpen had posted zeroes in four of five games and had a 3.45 ERA over their past 10 games. Dyson, activated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday’s game, tossed a scoreless ninth inning.
“They’d been on a nice run,” Banister said. “They kept everything in check for us, saved games for us and put zeroes on the board.”
Jeffress, who is tied for the American League lead with 13 appearances, had allowed only one run in his past six appearances since taking the loss April 11 at Angel Stadium.
The Rangers quickly erased the Escobar homer as DeShields opened with a single. He went to third as Elvis Andrus followed with a single and raced home with the tying run on Carlos Gomez’s pop fly to shallow center field.
DeShields sparked the Rangers’ tying rally in the sixth, opening with an infield single and going to second on a throwing error. Andrus followed with a double to cut the Rangers’ deficit to one, as DeShields scored for the fifth time in the past two games, and Mike Napoli collected a two-out single to score Andrus.
The Rangers’ fate would then be determined by the bullpen.
That meant trouble.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Los Angeles
100
002
030
—
6
10
1
Texas
100
002
000
—
3
7
2
Los Angeles AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Escobar 3b
5
1
1
1
0
0
.235
Calhoun rf
5
2
2
0
0
1
.237
Trout cf
4
2
3
2
1
1
.355
Pujols dh
5
1
1
3
0
2
.247
Cron 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.233
Marte pr-1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.163
Simmons ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.287
Maybin lf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.219
Espinosa 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.188
Maldonado c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Totals 37
6
10
6
3
7
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
4
2
2
0
0
1
.280
Andrus ss
4
1
2
1
0
2
.284
Gomez cf
3
0
0
1
0
1
.205
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.191
Napoli dh
4
0
1
1
0
1
.155
Mazara rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.236
Rua 1b
3
0
1
0
0
2
.189
Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.222
Lucroy c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.203
Totals 32
3
7
3
0
11
E—Petit (1), Gallo 2 (3). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Texas 3. 2B—Andrus (5), Rua (1). HR—Escobar (2), off Martinez; Trout (7), off Martinez; Pujols (3), off Jeffress. RBIs—Escobar (7), Trout 2 (17), Pujols 3 (21), Andrus (9), Gomez (8), Napoli (9). SF—Gomez.
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Skaggs
5
4
1
1
0
6
3.99
Petit, BS, 1-1
1
3
2
2
0
1
3.14
Guerra, W, 1-1
1
0
0
0
0
2
6.75
Hernandez, H, 3
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Alvarez, S, 1-1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2.08
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Martinez
6
5
3
3
0
7
2.77
Barnette
1
0
0
0
1
0
3.38
Jeffress, L, 0-2
1
4
3
3
2
0
5.59
Dyson
1
1
0
0
0
0
21.94
T—3:12. A—28,968 (48,114).
Rangers vs. Angels
6:15 p.m. Saturday, FS1
