MRI will tell Rangers how Chi Chi Gonzalez’s elbow has progressed

Rangers right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez is scheduled to have an MRI on his right elbow to see how partial tear in his UCL is healing.
Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since April 2. Gonzalez is trying to avoid surgery. Team physician Dr. Keith Meister will determine how much the tear has improved but the real test will come when Gonzalez starts throwing again.
Depending on the nature of the MRI results, he could begin a throwing program soon.
Gonzalez, who received a stem cell injection in the arm almost six weeks ago, said he’s been pain free for the past three. Before, the fluid from the injection was causing pain in his forearm. It hurt him touching his head or straightening it out.
Now, he feels good. And he’s prepared for whatever he learns Thursday.
“Dr. Meister told me don’t expect it to be 100 percent gone. All pitchers have something [wear and tear] in there. Plus, we won’t be able to tell until I start throwing.”
