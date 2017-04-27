Rangers aim to finish homestand strong against Angels

The Rangers open a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Globe Life Park, the final set of the homestand before heading to Houston for a four-game series with the Astros on Monday.
The Angels had won three straight entering Thursday’s game with the Athletics. The Rangers took two of three in the first meeting in Anaheim.
The Angels’ offense hasn’t been much better than the Rangers’. It’s hitting a combined .238 (compared to the Rangers’ .219), and .208 on the road.
The Rangers’ rotation, including Nick Martinez, who will make his second start Friday in place of A.J. Griffin (gout in left ankle), has risen to near the top of the AL with a 3.21 combined ERA, just behind the Royals’ 3.10. The Angels’ starters have been solid, too, but like the Rangers, the bullpen has struggled at times, with four blown saves.
The series details:
Friday: RHP Nick Martinez (0-0, 1.29) vs. LHP Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 4.44), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Saturday: RHP Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.03) vs. RHP Jesse Chavez (2-3, 4.13), 6:15 p.m. (TV: FS1)
Sunday: LHP Martin Perez (1-3, 3.81) vs. RHP J.C. Ramirez (2-2, 4.43), 2:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
