Rangers’ offense ignites in 14-3 victory over Twins

Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus each collected two-run singles Wednesday, Ryan Rua hit a grand slam, and Cole Hamels allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 14-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.
Delino DeShields had his finest game of the season in just his sixth start. He reached in all five plate appearances, stole two bases, scored two runs and had an RBI from the leadoff spot.
Shin-Soo Choo added a three-run homer in the eight-run eighth.
How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields made it feel like 2015 again as he reached five times, going walk, single, walk, walk, RBI single. He also stole two bases and scored runs in the fifth and sixth. ... Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus finally delivered hits with runners in scoring position, sending in two apiece with singles in the fifth and sixth. ... Andrus and Odor were the only hitters with two hits. ... Joey Gallo went 1 for 2, but reached his first three times on two walks and a hit by pitch. ... Ryan Rua’s first career grand slam came with two outs in the eighth and put the game out of reach.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels struck out only one batter but won his second straight start after opening the season with three no-decisions following blown saves by Sam Dyson. ... Hamels allowed seven hits and walked three, but benefited from three double plays behind him. It was the first time in his career to pitch at least six innings and have only one strikeout. ... Tony Barnette allowed a runner he inherited from Hamels in the seventh to score.
