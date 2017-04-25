Wheels came off in the fifth as Twins roll over Rangers

The Twins’ mastery of the Rangers continued Tuesday night. Ervin Santana held the Rangers to one run on four hits over seven innings and Andrew Cashner left after four-plus as the Twins rolled to an 8-1 win at Globe Life Park. The series concludes Wednesday. The Twins have won seven of the past nine meetings since 2016.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cashner threw 95 pitches in four-plus innings, including six walks, which ties his career high. He allowed two runs on two solo homer, including to Miguel Sano to lead off the fifth. Anthony Bass took over from there. Kennys Vargas gave the Twins a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the fourth. Cashner walked three batters in the first but escaped without a run scoring. Jonathan Lucroy threw Brian Dozier out trying to steal second for the first out. He got out of trouble in the second after a double and a walk with a 6-4-3 double play. He had two on in the fourth but struck out Max Kepler to end the inning. Bass allowed consecutive doubles to Jorge Polanco and Jason Castro, which gave the Twins a 4-0 lead. Bass allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits over three innings. Alex Claudio pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers were held to singles through four innings by Twins’ starter Ervin Santana. Joey Gallo homered in the fifth but that was the only mistake for Santana over seven, four-hit innings. He struck out six and walked two. The Rangers were held to five hits and never had an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.
Notables: The Rangers’ six-game errorless streak was snapped by Elvis Anrus’ error in the fifth ... the seven runs allowed in the fifth are the most in an inning the Rangers have allowed this season.
