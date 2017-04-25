Sam Dyson throws scoreless rehab inning but struggles with strikes

Sam Dyson struck out two in a scoreless inning for Triple A Round Rock Monday night. Dyson had command issues, however, walking one and throwing 10 balls and nine strikes in the outing.
Manager Jeff Banister called Dyson’s outing fair, but not a “premier Dyson-like” performance. He showed similar velocity but his sinker was not consistent, Banister said. Dyson was put on the disabled list after taking a ground ball off his throwing hand. He’s eligible to return on Thursday. He has blown three saves and lost another game in five appearances.
Dyson went to three balls against three of the four batters he faced. Dyson is scheduled to throw another inning for Round Rock Tuesday night.
“It’s always tough to evaluate a rehab outing,” Banister said. “The guy is trying to get a feel for it and it’s a little different adrenaline set for him.”
Briefly
▪ Right-hander A.J. Griffin will throw another bullpen Wednesday before the club determines whether he’s ready to return from the disabled list. Griffin is eligible to return Friday. If so, he’s likely to start Friday’s opener against the Angels. He was placed on the DL with gout in his left ankle.
▪ Right-hander Tyson Ross is progressing from upper back spasms, including throwing from 200 feet. He’s expected to return to the mound soon if the back issue continues to improve.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
