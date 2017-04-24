Big inning again dooms Perez, Rangers

The most common topic after what feels like the majority of Martin Perez’s starts has something to do with that one inning that got away from the left-hander.
That’s not just a 2017 thing. Or a 2016 thing.
It’s a thing.
The blow-up inning, the one where Perez struggles and the opposing team takes advantage, isn’t just a trend. It’s a trait. It’s a flaw that continues to keep Perez from becoming what he and everyone with the Texas Rangers wants him to be.
To be fair to Perez, the Rangers have often withstood the big bad inning. But too often the big bad inning has been too much to overcome, and that was the case again Monday night.
Minnesota scored three times in the sixth inning on Brian Dozier’s bases-clearing double after three Perez walks loaded the bases, and the Rangers were limited to only two singles in the final five innings in a 3-2 loss that snapped their four-game winning streak.
“It comes down to making pitches,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We know that he can. He’s a quality pitcher with quality stuff. You see it in every other inning.”
The stats sheet will show that Perez was credited with a quality start, and five of his six innings were high quality. Zeroes, no matter how they are achieved, are quality.
And Perez gave the Rangers a chance to win by allowing only three runs. The team that leads the American League in home runs should feel pretty good whenever their starter allows only three runs.
Perez (1-3) opened the fifth with a quick flyout to left field before issuing back-to-back walks. He struck out Eddie Rosario for the second out before issuing a walk to Byron Buxton, who entered with a .109 batting average.
“I need to finish,” Perez said. “I tried to put the pitch where I want instead of just throw it.”
Dozier didn’t walk. He hustled into second base after finding the gap in left-center field. All three runners scored, and the Rangers’ 2-0 lead was gone.
“There are times that he’s able to pitch through it,” Banister said. “We have to get him to the point to limit those situations. It’s early-count strikes. It’s get ahead and put hitters away and execute pitches.”
The Rangers never came close to retaking the lead. Phil Hughes and three relievers limited the Rangers to only two singles over the final 5 2/3 innings after Joey Gallo’s single to right field gave the Rangers their 2-0 lead in the fourth.
Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor started the second inning with doubles for the Rangers’ other run. Odor, who flied to the center-field wall for the first out of the ninth, hadn’t driven in a run since April 12.
The Rangers took exception to the work of plate umpire Alfonso Marquez, who didn’t give Perez a 3-2 pitch to Buxton. Marquez also called out Nomar Mazara, Jonathan Lucroy and Elvis Andrus on pitches that appeared to be out of the strike zone.
The call that went against Andrus for the second out of the ninth inning sent Banister over the edge. He was ejected for the second time in less than a week.
“I don’t like to make excuses, but all we ask is for consistency,” Lucroy said. “And I felt like from behind the plate, if we had the same zone then they don’t score those runs. You guys could all see on TV. I don’t have to go much farther than that. I felt like the zone was very inconsistent.”
The Rangers’ offense, though, missed chances for big innings in the second, when Odor reached third with one out, and in the fourth, with runners at second and third with only one out.
“The early opportunities to put some runs on the board and put some distance between us became a challenge for us,” Banister said. “In those types of scenarios, you have to find a way to push a run across the [plate].”
The inability to tack on runs has been costly this season. It appears to be a trend.
Perez’s one bad inning, though, appears to be a trait.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Minnesota
000
030
000
—
3
6
0
Texas
010
100
000
—
2
7
0
Minnesota AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dozier 2b
5
0
2
3
0
1
.257
Mauer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.224
Sano 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.226
Grossman rf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.288
Kepler rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.277
Polanco ss
3
0
1
0
1
0
.274
Vargas dh
3
1
1
0
1
1
.250
Gimenez c
3
1
0
0
1
1
.190
Rosario lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.231
Buxton cf
2
1
0
0
2
1
.105
Totals 31
3
6
3
6
6
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.215
Choo dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.224
Mazara rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.259
Napoli 1b
3
2
1
0
0
1
.169
Odor 2b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.190
Andrus ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.273
Gallo 3b
3
0
1
1
1
0
.219
Lucroy c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.189
Profar lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.135
Rua ph-lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.115
Totals 32
2
7
2
2
4
LOB—Minnesota 7, Texas 6. 2B—Dozier (4), Gomez (5), Napoli (3), Odor (3). RBIs—Dozier 3 (6), Odor (9), Gallo (15). SB—Andrus (5), Gallo (3). CS—Choo (2). Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 3 (Mauer, Vargas, Gimenez); Texas 4 (Mazara, Lucroy, Profar 2). RISP—Minnesota 1 for 5; Texas 2 for 9. Runners moved up—Andrus, Choo. GIDP—Sano, Grossman, Choo. DP—Minnesota 2 (Gimenez, Polanco), (Polanco, Dozier, Mauer); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
Minnesota
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hughes W, 3-1
6
6
2
2
1
2
86
4.71
Rogers H, 4
1
1
0
0
0
0
12
1.50
Belisle H, 3
1
0
0
0
0
1
14
2.16
Kintzler S, 5-5
1
0
0
0
1
1
19
0.00
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Perez L, 1-3
6
6
3
3
3
3
96
3.81
Leclerc
1 2/3
0
0
0
1
3
26
1.00
Alvarez
1
0
0
0
2
0
23
0.00
Kela
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Alvarez 1-0, Kela 1-0. HBP—Hughes (Napoli). Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chris Segal. T—3:01. A—19,027 (48,114).
Rangers vs. Twins
7:05 p.m. Tuesday, FSSW
Comments