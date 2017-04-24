One bad inning for Rangers’ Martin Perez enough for Twins in opener

The Rangers four-game win streak was snapped and Martin Perez took his second loss in as many starts as the Twins won the series opener Monday 3-2 at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Perez walked the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth, including three of the bottom hitters in the Twins’ lineup, before Brian Dozier doubled to left-center field to drive in all three runs and give the Twins a 3-2 lead. Perez (1-3) allowed three runs six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out three. Jose Leclerc struck out two in perfect seventh. He recorded two outs in the eighth before Dario Alvarez came on for the final out. Alvaraez also recorded two outs in the ninth before walking nine-hole hitter Byron Buxton. Keone Kela came on and got Brian Dozier to line out to left to end the top of the inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: Consecutive doubles to start the second inning by Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Joey Gallo’s single to right on an 0-2 pitch drove in Napoli, who was at second after leading off with a hit-by-pitch and Elvis Andrus’ single. The Rangers failed to add to their lead with Andrus in scoring position when Jonathan Lucroy struck out and Jurickson Profar grounded out. Gallo worked a walk with two outs in the ninth but Jonathan Lucroy was thrown out at first by shortstop Jorge Polanco who fielded Lucroy’s comeback off pitcher Brandon Kintzler’s glove.
Notable: Manager Jeff Banister was ejected after Andrus took a called Strike 3 for the second out in the ninth. Andrus voiced his displeasure with home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez. Banister was tossed while still in the dugout.
