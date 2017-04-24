Former Rangers exec Thad Levine’s return emotional as Twins’ GM

Former Rangers assistant general manager Thad Levine, who was with the organization for 11 seasons and an integral part of building two World Series teams, returned to Globe Life Park Monday for the first time since taking the GM job for the Minnesota Twins last November. It was an emotional reunion, Levine said before Monday’s game.
“Extremely close friends, I feel like this was my family for 11 years, and it was really the most formative years of my career,” he said. “I started a family here, built a team that ultimately went to two World Series, got a chance to play in a lot of playoff games, really cut my teeth in my career, and I feel as if there are more people here who I owe things to, as to who I am not only as a front-office person, but as man. That’s not lost on me, and I don’t think this will abate, every time I come here, it’s going to feel special.”
