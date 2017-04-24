Rangers rotation could stretch out after Thursday’s day off

Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin (gout in left ankle) threw a light bullpen before Monday’s game. Griffin said he’s progressing well and is schedule to throw a live bullpen Wednesday.
Nick Martinez, who started for Griffin on Friday, remains an option to start Friday against the Angels if Griffin isn’t ready. That would give Yu Darvish and extra day of rest before starting Saturday, Banister said. The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.
“Nick is a guy that has done it before,” Banister said. “If A.J. doesn't hit the marks, we don't have to rush him We’re still in April.”
Banister said he hopes to push Darvish to Saturday after he threw 113 pitches on Sunday. It’s the most he’s thrown in a game since Aug. 9, 2014, his last before surgery.
“We would really like for Yu to have the extra day,” he said. “We know how he performs with the extra day and how all our guys pitch after the extra day.”
