Matt Bush at ease earning first save as Rangers’ closer

His job hasn’t changed, Matt Bush insists. Even as the Rangers’ closer with Sam Dyson on the disabled list Bush isn’t letting the new role alter his thinking. Bush recorded his second career save and first as the team’s closer with a perfect ninth on Sunday.
“The significance is what everyone else wants to put on it,” Bush said. “For me, it’s getting three outs and helping the ball club win, no matter what. That’s what it’s all about.”
Bush did admit to a little extra excitement coming in to record the final three outs of a major league game.
“Because it was the first save opportunity,” he said. “But other than that it feels the same to me. I come in, look to get guys out and get in the dugout as quick as possible. I’m used to these situations, to come in and keep the score close. Now I’m just the last guy, but it doesn’t change my job.”
Bush recorded one save as a rookie last season. It came on Aug. 10. Dyson, however, was the closer.
“As the closer, you give up a run or two and you still get that save, you did your job,” Bush said. “Certain innings it’s a little bit different. You want to keep the score the way it is and allow the closer to have a little room to work with. Every inning as a relief pitcher late in the game you want to shut it down and come into the dugout knowing you did your job that day.”
The only difference as the closer, Bush said, is you get to record that final out.
“I got to remember what it was like when I was in Frisco [as the closer in April-May 2016], you get to shake hands at the end of the game out on the field, so that is fun. I like that. Enjoying it and having fun with teammates is cool.”
Manager Jeff Banister said Bush appeared to him to treat the outing no different. He kept his normal pace on the mound.
“He had the same look entering the field,” he said. “He didn't try to do anything special. I like what we saw. How he came off the field was good. He stayed the course. He stayed level. He was the same.”
Despite Bush’s low key response, Banister said his first performance as the closer shouldn’t be discounted.
“There’s nobody behind you. Everybody is looking at you. How you handle it is key,” he said. “I didn't see anything different or added anxiety. He was the same guy. I think it is significant.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
