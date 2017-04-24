Rangers open three-game series against Twins, who owned them in ’16

The Rangers try to keep the good times rolling against the Minnesota Twins beginning Monday at Globe Life Park. This is the first visit by the Twins since former Rangers assistant general manager Thad Levine took the head job there last November.
The Twins have lost six of their past seven but don’t tell that to the Rangers. A year ago the Twins won five of the seven games and outscored the Rangers 62-30. This was a 96-loss club a year ago, so you figure it out.
Monday’s starter Martin Perez is the last Rangers’ pitcher to not go at least six innings in his most recent start. He was roughed up for four runs in the first on Wednesday in Oakland. He’s hoping to hop aboard the string of quality starts that kicked off the 10-game homestand.
The series details
Monday: LHP Martin Perez (1-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Phil Hughes (2-1, 5.40), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Tuesday: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-1, 2.38) vs. RHP Ervin Santana (3-0, 0.64), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Wednesday: LHP Cole Hamels (1-0, 2.77) vs. LHP Hector Santiago (2-1, 2.19), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
