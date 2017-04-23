Rangers reaction talks sweeps, fake news and clean-up hitters

Nothing makes a bad road trip fade to a distant memory faster than a sweep. Make that a four-game sweep and you’ve got yourself the makings of a hot streak. That’s what the Rangers appear to be on after sweeping the swooning Royals. (Man, they fell from grace quickly, didn’t they?) The sweep not only got the 10-game homestand off to a sterling start but put to bed a lot of the handwringing coming from Rangers fans. That’s not an insult, people, just a social media fact. And that’s the right of a fanbase. You pay the money, you cheer for the team and players, it’s your duty to feel concerned when things aren’t going well. The only caveat I’d add, however, is that it’s still April. That goes for both positive and negative developments through the first 19 games. The Rangers (9-10) can reach .500 for the first time Monday when they open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Check out the series preview here. I’m not sure those are getting many hits and the way the newspaper business is going at the moment, I don’t eat unless stories get hits.
Here’s the Rangers reaction after Sunday’s sweeping finale:
1. End of the non-controversy — Some times we in the media are accused of stirring the pot to get, um, hits (see above). And very often, especially in tabloid areas such as the Northeast, that is certainly the case. The non-controversy that bubbled up after Brocail’s post-game comments over Darvish’s quick hook in the sixth on Tuesday should be all but extinguished now. Not only did Darvish and Brocail make a friendly bet during Cole Hamels eight-inning win on Friday that Darvish would go eight and throw over 100 pitches, but Darvish went out and did it. His eight-inning start in Sunday’s 5-2 win is his longest since June 2014. He threw 113 pitches, the most since since his last start in a major league game (Aug. 9, 2014) before having Tommy John surgery the following March. Afterward, Brocail was his usual effusive self in his praise.
“This guy has four really good pitches. When he pitches in and out and up and down with it? Good luck to you,” Brocail said. “I’m not saying he’s Cy Young, but he could be Cy Young.”
2. About that fake news — The above flap over Darvish and Brocail is the trap that we in the media sometimes are in. So let’s flesh it out one more time and never bring it up again. Brocail said what he said. And it was reported, as it should have been. I thought the comments were interesting, maybe even provocative. But I never thought Darvish would be offended or that Brocail meant any offense. He was just answering honestly, and he was perhaps still a little intense from a game that got away from one of his aces. But moments before and after he spoke to the media, he was talking and discussing the night with Darvish. Probably telling him pretty much the same thing to his face. Darvish is a big boy. His ego isn’t that thin. Anyway, enough readers expressed outrage on Twitter and Facebook that it warranted an address by the manager. I asked Banister about it before Saturday’s game and he emphatically dismissed the idea of any sort of rift. Would he acknowledge one if it existed? Probably not. But there was never any evidence of one. Case closed.
2. Changeup changes everything — Darvish used a changeup very effectively Sunday to fool Royals’ hitters. In fact, he even fooled Brocail. When Darvish reached the dugout after the fifth inning Sunday Brocail applauded him for the cut fastball he threw the final two pitches to end the inning.
Darvish told him they were changeups, not cutters.
“He’s doing something really right with it,” said Brocail, who was already thinking of his Monday meeting with Darvish to discuss how they can incorporate the pitch into the mix more.
“The use of the changeup excited me because he doesn’t use it that much,” he said. “We’re seeing some good depth out of it. Hopefully, we can learn from those couple of changeups back to back.”
3. The clean-up hitter — For the first time in his career, Elvis Andrus was a clean-up hitter. In fact, Andrus had never hit clean-up, even as a kid. Before the game, Andrus tried to downplay the moment. He said Carlos Gomez was the one who informed him he was hitting fourth, the sixth different spot in the order he’s hit in 2017. Andrus suggested Gomez was jealous. Maybe. Andrus has hit in every spot in the lineup now. Although he struck out with a runner in scoring position in the first, he drove in the Rangers’ first run in the third. He’s the fourth Rangers shortstop since 1977 to start in the cleanup spot. The others: Buddy Bell (1979-82), Alex Rodriguez (2002-05) and Michael Young on Sept. 30, 2011. Toby Harrah was also a regular in the cleanup spot in 1976.
