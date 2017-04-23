Martin Perez hopes to keep strong starts going Monday against Twins

Martin Perez makes his fifth start Monday in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Perez threw 39 pitches in a four-run first inning in his last outing on Wednesday in Oakland. He toughed it out and lasted 3 2/3 innings before taking the loss.
It’s only the third time Perez has failed to go at least four innings in 85 career starts. Perez has typically had better success at Globe Life Park than on the road, including a 2.38 in two home starts this season.
“I just want to do my job and win. I don’t care if it’s away or at home, it doesn’t matter,” said Perez (1-2, 3.60 ERA). Watching Rangers’ starters have success through the first three games of the homestand has been fun for Perez.
“That’s what we need. We need to throw strikes, attack the hitters,” he said. “The last three games we’ve been doing our job. Not try to do too much, play the game how we play.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments