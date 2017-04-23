Texas Rangers

April 23, 2017 2:49 PM

Martin Perez hopes to keep strong starts going Monday against Twins

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Martin Perez makes his fifth start Monday in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Perez threw 39 pitches in a four-run first inning in his last outing on Wednesday in Oakland. He toughed it out and lasted  3 2/3 innings before taking the loss.

It’s only the third time Perez has failed to go at least four innings in 85 career starts. Perez has typically had better success at Globe Life Park than on the road, including a 2.38 in two home starts this season.

“I just want to do my job and win. I don’t care if it’s away or at home, it doesn’t matter,” said Perez (1-2, 3.60 ERA). Watching Rangers’ starters have success through the first three games of the homestand has been fun for Perez.

“That’s what we need. We need to throw strikes, attack the hitters,” he said. “The last three games we’ve been doing our job. Not try to do too much, play the game how we play.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos