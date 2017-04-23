Mike Napoli confident he’s close to snapping out of funk

Mike Napoli wants to play every day, but the veteran knows a day off every now and again is better for the long haul.
Especially for a hitter such as Napoli, who has been grinding the first three weeks of the season trying to find his rhythm at the plate. His opposite-field homer on Saturday was a good sign.
“When I’m going the other way, I know that my swing, my path is right, my timing is right. It’s where I want to be,” said Napoli, who is hitting .162 with three homers in the early going. “I just don’t want to hit opposite field, but if I can hit line drives that way for power I know I’m doing things right.”
To be able to grind when we’re winning, it’s a lot better on myself, the stress and the anxiety of everything, it kind of takes it off a little bit.
Napoli has felt close for a few days.
“There are more at-bats where I feel comfortable than before,” he said. “I’m trying to get to the point where I feel really good every single time. That’s the goal always.”
Manager Jeff Banister said others are likely to get days off in the next few games, including Joey Gallo, Carlos Gomez and Rougned Odor.
“We can always use a Wednesday-Thursday [off day] for that 48-hour session for one of them,” Banister said.
As for Napoli, Banister says the homer was a good sign.
“When Nap is going well, I think he’s more left-center, when he’s driving the ball that direction,” he said. “I think anytime that you hit the ball out of the ballpark it’s a sign. I have confidence in Nap.”
Napoli said winning makes his personal struggles easier to swallow.
“It’s kind of tough when we’re not playing as well and you’re struggling. To be able to grind when we’re winning, it’s a lot better on myself, the stress and the anxiety of everything, it kind of takes it off a little bit,” he said. “I’ve been here before. It’s not my first time going through something like this. I’m positive. I always feel like I’m one pitch away from having that feeling of moving forward.”
