Yu Darvish and pitching coach Doug Brocail have ‘great relationship’

There is nothing amiss in the relationship between Yu Darvish and Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail. Jeff Banister reiterated that point before Saturday’s game, a day before Darvish makes his first start since he was taken out of Tuesday’s game during a disastrous sixth inning. Prior to the sixth, Darvish had cruised through five one-hit innings in Oakland. Darvish was surprised when Banister gave him the hook after the A’s had scored four runs. He had thrown only 82 pitches but 26 in the sixth when the first four batters reached.
There are times in this game where everybody is competitive and you can be emotional. I don’t think there’s any issue.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
After the game Brocail said he was ready for Darvish to come out and that the right-hander had been lucky to make it through five innings unscathed because he wasn’t staying with the game plan they had devised.
Banister dismissed the notion that there is any friction between the two. Right after the game Tuesday Darvish and Brocail were seen discussing the outing cordially. Again the next morning, the pair were sitting together in a friendly discussion.
“There’s nothing,” Banister said bluntly. “Great relationship. Good player-pitching coach relationship. There are times in this game where everybody is competitive and you can be emotional. I don’t think there’s any issue.”
Other than admitting he was surprised to be taken out at just 82 pitches, Darvish has given no indication that he was bothered by anything.
“I was pitching great, the plan was working,” Darvish said. “But with some of the right-hand hitters, especially [Adam] Rosales maybe I should have pitched more [inside]. Other than that, I think I felt good and the plan was working.”
Darvish chalked up the poor sixth to just a bad inning.
“I think it could happen to any other pitcher, any of the good ones,” he said. “Sometimes you have bad innings.”
Banister said he thinks Darvish is in a really good place mentally.
“He had one inning that was sideways,” Banister said. “I made the decision to take him out. No one else. I did that. Right or wrong. I could have done the easy thing and left him in. It’s easy.”
