Sam Dyson expects to begin rehab assignment Monday in Round Rock

Sam Dyson says his brief time on the disabled list has allowed him to get out of his own head and “take a step back” while he recovers from a throwing hand injury.
He expects to start a rehab assignment Monday with Triple A Round Rock. He threw live batting practice to Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar before Saturday’s game.
Dyson was placed on the disabled list on Monday after taking a batted ball of his right hand. The minor injury was less of an issue than Dyson’s struggles in the closer role early this season. He has blown three saves and took the loss in a fourth outing. He’s eligible to return on Thursday.
13 Earned runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings for Sam Dyson in 2017.
“I’ve really allowed the last few weeks to overwhelm me in the sense of sitting there trying to over-analyze everything,” Dyson said. “I’m pretty hard on myself to begin with, so it’s kind of a matter of taking a step back and watching the guys and cheering the guys on and not really worrying too much about myself.”
Dyson believes the time away from the spotlight has been productive.
Pitching coach Doug Brocail siad Dyson’s Saturday session showed progress.
“He had late movement and was throwing strikes. His slider was sharper, his sinker was late. It went well. Today was a better day than any of them,” he said.
Ross throwing again
Right-hander Tyson Ross is playing catch again after nearly a week of being down with upper back spasms. He expects to back on a mound soon. Ross was already on the DL to start the season while he took it slow coming back from surgery in October for thoracic outlet syndrome. He had been making smooth progress this spring until the back issue. He’s likely to join the roster in mid to late May now as opposed to the previously hoped early May.
“I’ve thrown in the last couple of days here and making progress and feeling good, getting that range of motion,” Ross said. “Everything was on a great projection up until this incident, but I think I’ll be able to move past it and be better because of it. Just a small adjustment in the rehab plan. I’m looking forward to continuing the process and go back out there against competition.”
